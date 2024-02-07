Visit St. Lucie Unveils New Logo

St. Lucie COunty - Thursday February 7, 2024: 'Visit St. Lucie', St. Lucie County’s official destination marketing organization, has announced the launch of its brand-new logo.

The new design symbolizes a fresh chapter in the County’s journey to position St. Lucie as a distinctive tourist destination in Florida.

The thoughtful design of the logo captures the coastal, relaxed, and cultural personality that St. Lucie and its cities offer to visitors. The warm, nature-inspired colors and modern aesthetic mirror the diverse and exciting experiences that travelers can expect when choosing Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie or Hutchinson Island for their next getaway.

“We are thrilled to present our new logo, a visual representation of the unique experiences and unforgettable memories that await our valued visitors,” said Chris Dzadovsky, St. Lucie County Commissioner and Chair of the Tourist Development Council. “This rebranding reflects our commitment to providing a Florida destination that gives visitors exciting and immersive travel experiences.”