FDOT Host Public Meeting for the County Road 713 Project in Martin County

Martin County - Thursday February 8, 2024: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a Public Kick-Off Meeting regarding the CR 713/SW High Meadow Avenue PD&E Study from I-95 to CR 714/SW Martin Highway.

The virtual Public Kick-Off Meeting will be held on Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. To participate virtually from your computer, tablet, or smartphone please register using the link: bit.ly/cr713pdekickoff. Participants can also dial into the meeting on your phone by calling: +1 (562) 247-8422; Access Code: 297-560-158.

The in-person Public Kick-Off Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, February 15, at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Palm City Community Center located at 2701 SW Cornell Avenue Palm City, Florida, 34990.

The public meeting will consist of a formal presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Comments and questions will be answered in the order received. If your question is not answered during the event, a response will be provided in writing following the meeting. Questions and comments may also be submitted before the meeting by emailing the Project Manager.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Under the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations should advise the agency at least seven days in advance by contacting the project manager listed below. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, at 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

The environmental review, consultation, and other actions required by applicable Federal environmental laws for this project are being, or have been, carried out by FDOT pursuant to 23 U.S.C. §327 and a Memorandum of Understanding dated May 26, 2022 and executed by FHWA and FDOT.

For more information, please visit the project website at https://www.fdot.gov/projects/cr713pde or contact the FDOT Project Manager, Damaris Williams, P.E., at (954) 777-4479, toll-free at (866) 336-8435, ext. 4479, or via email at Damaris.Williams@dot.state.fl.us.