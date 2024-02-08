USGS: Rare 4.0 Earthquake Wednesday Night About 100 Miles East of Cape Canaveral

East Central Florida - Thursday February 8, 2024: The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reports that a rare earthquake occurred Wednesday night about 100 miles east of Brevard County.

USGS reports that the temblor measured 4.0 in magnitude and struck at 10:48 p.m. last night. The epicenter was fixed at 101.4 miles east of Cape Canaveral at a depth of 6.2 miles.

The National Weather Service Office in Melbourne confirmed the report and posted information about the quake on its Facebook page.

NWS Meteorologist Kole Fehling in the Melbourne Office told WQCS that there have been no reports of damage and no tsunami threat was issued. However he noted that a number of people in Merritt Island, Melbourne, and Palm Bay posted responses on the NWS Facebook page saying they felt it. Some however chalked it up to another rocket launch.

"It actually is unusual, especially in that spot," said. "The last time this area likely felt an earthquake was in 2006, which was in the Gulf of Mexico, and this was on the East Coast which isn't as common."