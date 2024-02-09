Four Reappointed to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council

Friday January 9, 2024: Governor DeSantis has reappointed the following four people to the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council.

Daniel Cage - Cage is the Chief Executive Officer of SpeedChain, Inc. A former Chief Executive Officer of Linq3 Payments Technology, he is a current member of the American Transaction Processors Coalition’s Cyber Council. Cage earned his bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Southern California.

Eli Dominitz - Dominitz is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Q6 Cyber. He is a former member of The Shul of Bal Harbour Board of Directors, the West Side Institutional Synagogue and GlobalOptions Group, Inc. Dominitz earned his bachelor’s degree from York University and his master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

Jason Raymond - Raymond is the Vice President and Chief Information Security Officer for Florida Blue. He was nominated in 2019 as the “Information Technology Leader of the Year” by the Jacksonville Business Journal. Raymond earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Central Florida and his master’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Christine Vanderpool - Vanderpool is the Chief Information Security Officer for Florida Crystals Corporation. She is a current board member of the Tech Hub of South Florida and serves as Chair of the Evanta Chief Information Security Officer Florida Governing Body. Vanderpool earned her bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of New Mexico.