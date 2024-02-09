Vero Beach Resident Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution Charges in Federal Court

Vero Beach - Friday February 9, 2024: A Vero Beach man pled guilty to two counts of distributing fentanyl in Miami Federal Court on Wednesday.



47-year-old Sudiata Neket Zanja Stinson was found guilty of selling approximately 20 grams of fentanyl on two separate occasion in April of last year. He faces up to 40 years in federal prison. The sentencing hearing has not been set yet.

Stinson's conviction is the result of a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Indian River County Sheriff’s Office (IRCSO) fentanyl distribution operation.

The Port St. Lucie Resident Office of the Drug Enforcement Agency Miami Field Division, and the Indian River County Sheriff's Office investigated the case.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Special Agent in Charge Deanne L. Reuter of the DEA Miami Field Division, and Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers made the announcement.