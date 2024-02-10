St. Lucie County Public Safety Staff Hosts Whole Community Preparedness Presentations

St. Lucie County - Saturday February 10, 2024: While Floridians are used to being prepared for hurricane season, disasters can occur at any moment from wildfires to tornadoes. Which is why members from St. Lucie County’s Public Safety Department will be traveling throughout the county in the coming weeks to share important information and answer questions about disaster preparedness.

Community Preparedness Presentations are scheduled for:



Friday, Feb. 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Paula A. Lewis Library, 2950 SW Rosser Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Thursday, March 14 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, 2000 Virginia Ave., Fort Pierce

Wednesday, March 20 from 11 a.m. to noon at the Lakewood Park Branch, 7605 Santa Barbara Drive, Fort Pierce

Tuesday, April 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Indian River State College’s Pruitt Campus, 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie.

Tuesday, April 16 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

Tuesday, April 30 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Susan B. Kilmer Library, 101 Melody Lane, Fort Pierce

Tuesday, May 7 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Morningside Library, 2410 SE Morningside Blvd., Port St. Lucie

Thursday, June 6 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Zora Neale Hurston Branch, 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce.

These informational sessions are an excellent way to learn how to prepare your family and homes against natural disasters. Topics of interest include pet registration, special needs shelter registration, home repair after the storm, code compliance, evacuation and flood zones, storm drains, swales and damaged roads.

These short presentations will lead up to St. Lucie County’s inaugural Community Preparedness Day on Saturday, May 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Ave.

For more information about disaster preparedness, visit: www.readystlucie.org.