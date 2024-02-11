L.E. Hutton Appointed to the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court and Timothy McCourt Appointed to the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court

Florida - Sunday February 11, 2024: Governor DeSantis has announced that L.E. Hutton has been appointed to serve as a Judge on the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court and Timothy McCourt has been named a Judge at the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court.

L.E. Hutton, of Neptune Beach, to serve as Judge on the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court: Hutton has served as Chief Assistant State Attorney for the Fourth Judicial Circuit since 2017. Previously, he was a Partner at Willis, Ferebee, & Hutton. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctor from the University of Florida. Hutton fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Lester.

Timothy McCourt, of Ocala, to serve as Judge on the Fifth Judicial Circuit Court: McCourt has served as General Counsel and Deputy Sheriff for Marion County Sheriff’s Office since 2019. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fifth Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Florida State University and his juris doctor from the University of Florida. McCourt fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Metz.