Show Off Your Horticulture Display at the St. Lucie County Fair this Year

St. Lucie COunty - Sunday February 11, 2024: The UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County Office is working with the St. Lucie County Fair Association on the annual horticulture contest. The day to drop off all exhibits is Thursday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the horticulture tent located between buildings B & C at the St. Lucie County Fairgrounds, 15601 Midway Road in Fort Pierce.

Horticulture display categories include vegetables, citrus, ornamentals and plants. So, enter your strawberry patch, fairy gardens, hanging orchids, Tillandsia's in palm bark, succulent garden, herb gardens or more to be displayed during the 10-day event. We want to showcase how residents can create these displays they are interested in at home.

The horticulture contest is open to all ages in our community. Registration is free, but required through the St. Lucie County Fair’s website: https://stlucie.fairwire.com/login.aspx. Prizes will be awarded to all. However, monetary awards will be given in the youth category only.

If you have questions, please contact UF/IFAS Extension St. Lucie County Program Specialist Danielle Shalginewicz 772-462-1445 or DShalginewicz@ufl.edu.

The 59th Annual St. Lucie County Fair takes place Feb. 23 through March 3 at the fairgrounds. For details and tickets, visit: www.stluciecountyfair.org.