Temporary Closure of Jensen Beach Boat Ramp for Championship Sailing Regatta

Jensen Beach - Sunday February 11, 2024: Jensen Beach Boat Ramp, located at 2065 NE Indian River Drive, adjacent to Indian RiverSide Park, will be closed Friday, February 16, through Monday, February 19 for the Club 420 Midwinter Championship regatta. The ramp will close on Friday, February 16 at 5 a.m. and reopen on Monday, February 19 at 5 p.m. The regatta is hosted by the United States Sailing Center - Martin County and is free for spectators.

Boaters are encouraged to use the boat ramp on the Jensen Beach Causeway, located at 2004 NE Causeway Blvd., Jensen Beach.

Over 150 boats and 300 athletes from around the country will be competing in the regatta over three days as part of the Club 420 Midwinter Championship. The 420 is a sailing dinghy and competitors and coaches are arriving from all over the United States. The 420 name refers to the boat length in centimeters, being 4.2 meters. The hull is fiberglass with internal buoyancy tanks. The 420 has a Bermuda rig and an optional spinnaker and trapeze, and the large sail-area-to-weight ratio allows the boat to plane easily

The United States Sailing Center - Martin County is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit community organization committed to broadening the base of the sport of sailing through dedicated and affordable community programs for youth and adults and providing support for the development of future champions and Olympians. For more information, please visit www.usscmc.org. The Sailing Center is located at 1955 N.E. Indian River Drive, Jensen Beach, Florida. The USSCMC has hosted this annual event since 1994.

For more info, contact Carlos Morales, Events-Volunteer Coordinator at 772-221-1430.

Find more information about Martin County Parks and Recreation’s facilities, special events, activities and programs at www.LoveMCparks.com.