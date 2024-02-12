AAA: Florida Gas Price Average Drops 9-Cents

Florida - Monday February 12, 2024: — Florida gas prices declined 9 cents last week. The state average fell from $3.23 per gallon last Sunday to $3.14 per gallon yesterday.

Florida's average gas price is now on a 10-day streak of declines, falling a total of 13 cents per gallon since February 1.

"Florida gas prices have recently followed a cycle where they decline for about two weeks, then shoot back up again," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "That trend, plus a recent uptick in futures prices, will likely lead to a jump at the pump, possibly as early as Monday afternoon."

Crude oil and gasoline futures prices logged strong gains last week. The U.S. price for crude oil rose nearly $5 per barrel last week (+6%). Gasoline futures rose nearly 20 cents per gallon. The increases were attributed to reduced refinery activity, as refineries begin scheduled seasonal maintenance and prepare to switch from winter to summer blend gasoline.

Visit GasPrices.AAA.com to view state and local average gas prices

Regional Prices



Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.34), Naples, ($3.24), Fort Lauderdale ($3.22)

Least expensive metro markets – Panama City ($2.93), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.99), Pensacola ($3.04)

Florida AAA

Find Florida Gas Prices



Daily gas price averages can be found at Gasprices.aaa.com

State and metro averages can be found here

Ways to Save on Gasoline



Combine errands to limit driving time.

Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.