FP&L: Routine Testing of the Sirens at the St. Lucie Nuclear Power Plant Scheduled for Tuesday Morning

St. Lucie County - Tuesday February 13, 2024: Florida Power & Light will conduct a routine quarterly test of its outdoor warning sirens for the St. Lucie nuclear power plant tomorrow morning.

The required testing will take place between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

It will involve a one-minute sounding of all 91 sirens within the 10-mile St. Lucie plant emergency planning zone. Before and after the sirens sound, a message will be broadcast on the sirens' public-address system stating, "This is only a test."

The test is being conducted under the supervision of the St. Lucie County Public Safety Department and the Martin County Board of County Commissioners Emergency Management Agency.

This test is part of the bi-annual nuclear power plant exercise with state and federal agencies.