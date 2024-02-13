Democrat Thomas Witkop Challenging Incumbent GOP Congressman Brian Mast to Represent Florida's 21st Congressional District in the U.S. Congress

govtrack.us Florida Congressional District 1

Treasure Coast - Monday February 12, 2024: Democratic Thomas Witkop is challenging incumbent Republican Representative Brian Mast for Florida's 21st Congressional District seat in the U.S. Congress.

The 21st Congressional District covers part of the southeast Atlantic Coast of Florida, stretching from the northern portion of Palm Beach County, through Martin and up to St. Lucie Counties.

The 25-year-old Witkop filed the required paperwork with the U.S. House Clerk this past Sunday, February 11.

Witkop grew up in up in Montgomery County, Maryland. He is a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland where he majored in Political Science and Latin American Studies. After graduation he worked in a refugee community in the Canary Islands where he taught English. He currently works as the Development Manager atJupiter's Neighborhood Resource Center, El Sol.

"I believe strongly in the American Dream and understand our democracy is a central component of that Dream," declares Witkop on his campaign page, "our current leadership stokes partisan division and sews distrust in our democracy by rejecting compromise, supporting election fraud claims, and blindly following party demagogues. District 21 needs a leader willing to represent all of the people of St. Lucie, Martin and northern Palm Beach counties, not just the very rich or very partisan."

Witkop will officially kick off his campaign for the U.S. Congress this coming Sunday, February 18. He has scheduled a rally at Jupiter Lighthouse Park for 5 p.m. where he will talk about his policy goals. Jupiter Lighthouse Park is located at 500 Captain Armours Way in Jupiter.

The 43-year-old Mast took office in January 2017. His office has not yet responded to a request for comment.