St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections: The Deadline to Register for the Presidential Preference Primary Is Next Tuesday, February 20

St. Lucie County - Tuesday February 13, 2024: St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker reminds residents that the deadline to register to vote in the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election on March 19 is quickly approaching. The voter registration books close next week, on Tuesday, February 20.

Florida is a Closed Primary state, and only registered Republican voters can vote in the upcoming election.

To update your party affiliation or to register to vote online, go to the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections website at: www.slcelections.com.

You can also visit any of the four office locations from Monday through Friday.

In addition, the main office in Fort Pierce will be open this coming Saturday, February 17, to accommodate those who wish to register, or change their party affiliation prior to the deadline next Tuesday.

The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections offices are located at:

• Renaissance Business Park - 4132 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce,

• St. Lucie West South County Annex – 250 NW Country Club Drive in Port St. Lucie,

• Walton Rd County Administration Annex – 1664 SE Walton Road in Port St. Lucie

• Tax Collector’s Office – 10264 SW Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie

For additional information contact the Supervisor of Elections office at 772-462-1500.