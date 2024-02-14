Keep St. Lucie County Beaches Sea Turtle Safe, Nesting Season Runs March 1 – Nov. 15

St. Lucie County - Wednesday February 14, 2024: St. Lucie County officials are reminding residents, businesses and visitors alike that the County’s 21 miles of beaches are critical nesting grounds for endangered and threatened sea turtle species, including the Green, Leatherback and Loggerhead turtles.

The Sea Turtle nesting season begins on March 1 and runs through November 15. Last season, the first recorded nest was laid in late February.

Officials are asking beach goes to follow these few simple steps to make sure that the County's beaches remain safe during the nesting season.



During the nesting season, modify or turn off exterior light sources so illumination is not directly visible from the beach or illuminating areas seaward of the primary dune between sunset and sunrise.

Information about sea turtles and lights is available online at: https://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/wildlife/sea-turtle/lighting.

Window treatments are required on all windows of single and multi-story structures if these windows are within the line of sight of the beach. Blackout draperies or shade screens are preferred. Alternatively, approved window tint may be applied to beachfront windows. People within line-of-sight of the beach are encouraged to turn out all unnecessary interior lights during nesting season and close curtains and blinds at night.

Flashlights and bonfires are discouraged during nesting season.

Beach furniture should not be left on the beach overnight.

Pits, holes and sandcastles made by beach goers can turn into pitfalls that entrap sea turtle hatchlings. Please leave the beach in the same condition you found it in (or better).

Dispose of trash in proper trash receptacles.

Walton Rocks Beach is the only dog-approved beach in St Lucie County. Dogs should be on leashes to avoid digging up sea turtle nests.

If anyone observes sea turtle nest poaching or harassment, call 911 or the Florida Fish and Wildlife hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC.

For additional tips about keeping our beaches sea-turtle friendly and to see the progress on nesting numbers, visit: www.stlucieco.gov/seaturtleseason.