The N.Y. Mets Are Back at Clover Park - Spring Training Has Begun

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday February 14, 2024: Open workouts for the New York Mets spring practices begin today on the back fields of Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

The workouts are open to the general public starting at 9:30 a.m. The workouts take place daily throughout spring, including on home game days. Entry is free and parking is also free on non-game days. There is a $15 charge to park for open workouts on game days.

Fans should enter the complex on University Blvd. and park in the stadium lot. A walkway leading to the back fields is located behind Clover Park’s right field near the white tent. All open workout days and times are subject to change. You can get the most up to date information at: stluciemets.com.

Clover Park has been the spring training site for the Mets since 1988.

'Spring Training Grapefruit League' Schedule for the Mets

The club will open its 2024 Spring Training Grapefruit League schedule on Saturday, February 24 at Clover Park when the Mets take on the St. Louis Cardinals. The team is scheduled to play 30 exhibition games this spring, including 15 home games in Port St. Lucie

Click on this link to view the complete 2024 Mets Spring Training schedule

Among the highlights are a match-up between the Mets and the Yankees who will meet in Spring Training for the first time since 2018. The Mets will host the Bronx Bombers on Tuesday, March 5 in Port St. Lucie and the Amazin's will travel to Tampa on Friday, March 22.

The Mets will face the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins seven times each, the Cardinals and Washington Nationals six times each and the Yankees and Detroit Tigers twice.

The Mets will conclude Spring Training with a split doubleheader on Sunday, March 24 when they host the Nationals in Port St. Lucie and travel to Jupiter to play the Marlins.

The 2024 Spring Training schedule is subject to change.

Spring Training season tickets can be purchased at Mets.com or Stluciemets.com.