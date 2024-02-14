U.S. and Florida State Flags Lowered to Half-Staff Today, on Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day

Florida - Wednesday February 14, 2024: Governor DeSantis has ordered the flags of the United States, and the State of Florida, to be flown at half-staff today, February 14, to honor the 17 people shot and killed during the Parkland high school massacre on this day in 2018.

It is Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day, and those two flags have been lowered on all state buildings, installations and grounds, throughout Florida.

They were lowered to half-staff at sunrise this morning, and will remain there until sunset this evening in memory of, and to honor, these lost lives:



Alyssa Alhadeff

Scott Beigel

Martin Duque Anguiano

Nicholas Dworet

Aaron Feis

Jaime Guttenberg

Christopher Hixon

Luke Hoyer

Cara Loughran

Gina Montalto

Joaquin Oliver

Alaina Petty

Meadow Pollack

Helena Ramsay

Alex Schachter

Carmen Schentrup

Peter Wang

These 17 lives "were taken when a murderer opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida," states the Governor in his proclamation. "Students, teachers and faculty showed great courage in the face of danger ... the sacrifices of these heroes, as well as the brave actions of first responders, will never be forgotten."

