APP Jet Center Breaks Ground on Expansion and Renovation of Its Operations at Treasure Coast International Airport

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 15, 2024: APP Jet Center is building new hangar space at the Treasure Coast International Airport in Fort Pierce. The project is an expansion and renovation of its current fixed-based operation's at the airport. It includes 30,000 square feet of hangar space and an extensive remodeling. There will be five new private, high-end, 3,600-sq-foot hangars, as well as six T-hangars.

A groundbreaking ceremony on the first phase was held last Thursday, February 8. The hanger space is scheduled to be available for occupancy by July 1 of this year.

Enhancements to the current fixed-based operations (FBO) facility will include a remodel of the executive terminal’s interior as well as improvements to the parking lot and landscaping. The new look will feature an advanced architectural design and aesthetic and will enhance the facility’s appeal as the front door to the community for dignitaries, business people, and private individuals visiting St. Lucie County. APP will continue to operate the Tiki, the airport’s only restaurant and a favorite for both aviators and locals alike.

APP Jet Center’s CEO Dan Harrow said, “We are excited to invest in the Treasure Coast International Airport (FPR) and to support the growth of St. Lucie County. There is an increasing demand for hangar space at this airport and our investment allows us to expand our customer offering. APP looks forward to continuing to partner with the Airport, the St. Lucie County Board of County Commissioners, and the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County to highlight the numerous advantages of The Treasure Coast International Airport.”

“APP Jet Center’s services and investment are central to the ongoing success and growth of Treasure Coast International Airport (TCIA),” said Pete Tesch, president of the Economic Development Council of St. Lucie County. “This airport is truly a jewel – with more acreage than Miami International, a foreign trade zone, on-site U.S. Customs and a strategic location midway between Orlando and Miami. With the comprehensive services already offered by APP Jet Center and the company’s plans for the future, TCIA will be flying even higher.”

Cathy Townsend, chair of the St. Lucie BOCC, said: “Today marks an exciting milestone in the expansion of our airport facilities. As we break ground for new hangars, we’re not just laying concrete; we’re laying the foundation for enhanced capabilities, increased efficiency, and expanded opportunities. These hangars will be more than just structures; they’ll be the homes for the aircraft that connect people, businesses, and communities. They’ll be the spaces where innovation takes flight, where dreams soar, and where journeys begin and end. With these new hangars, we’re not only investing in the future of our airport but also in the future of our region. We’re positioning ourselves for even greater success for the years to come. The sky’s the limit, and with these new hangars, we’re ready to reach new heights.“