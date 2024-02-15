IRSC Public Media’s WQCP is Now “The New Q 91.1 FM”

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 15, 2024: The new home for R&B on the Treasure Coast is now the Fort Pierce based 'Q 91.1', brought to you by Indian River State College Public Media.

Formerly known as 'WQCP 91.1', the classical music station, the new 'Q 91.1' now features a mix of contemporary and classic R&B from artists like Usher, Bruno Mars, Silk Sonic, Mary J. Blige, Luther Vandross, and Janet Jackson, among others.

The classical music programming previously found on 91.1 can now be found streaming at wqcs.org and on 88.9 HD2. 'QCS Classic' can also be heard on streaming devices.

“IRSC Public Media continues its commitment to the use of our resources to serve as the home for classical music on the Treasure Coast,” said Chris Puorro, Associate Vice President of IRSC Public Media. “We are continuing to explore new ways to provide the quality arts and cultural programming that our audience has enjoyed for over four decades.”

The change in format is in response to WFLM's decision to move “The Flame” to West Palm Beach, which left the Treasure Coast without a local R&B station.

“As the provider of public media on the Treasure Coast, we continuously seek to be responsive to the needs of our community. This change is an example of that commitment,” said Puorro. “The New Q 91.1 will keep a local voice in the community that would otherwise be lost after WFLM’s move.”

Along with the new format, IRSC Public Media has hired popular local on-air personalities Michael James, and Rodney Spencer, to serve as hosts for the station.



Michael James serves as host of the “Mighty Michael Morning Show” on Q 91.1 from 6:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Monday through Friday. His show will be highlighted by great music, an intelligent sense of humor and unwavering faith—sharing the station’s strong commitment to the local community. He previously worked at WFLM and WJFP in Fort Pierce.



serves as host of the “Mighty Michael Morning Show” on Q 91.1 from 6:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Monday through Friday. His show will be highlighted by great music, an intelligent sense of humor and unwavering faith—sharing the station’s strong commitment to the local community. He previously worked at WFLM and WJFP in Fort Pierce. Rodney Spencer is the afternoon host spinning tunes from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday. Spencer has hosted the local afternoon news program on WQCS since 2016 and is the host of the popular “Jazz on the Treasure Coast” program.

WQCS Gerald Wilcox

'Q 91.1' anticipates adding additional local on-air personalities and airing several feature programs such as “Throwback Lunch” from noon to 1:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; “Sunday Praise” on Sunday mornings sharing the best of Gospel music; and the weekly “Sunday Night Jazz” from 7:00 p.m. to midnight, hosted by Spencer.

Gerald Wilcox Promoted to General Sales Manager

IRSC Public Media proudly announces the promotion of Gerald Wilcox to General Sales Manager for Q 91.1. Wilcox has worked with WQCS and IRSC Public Media as an underwriting account executive since 2012.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Q 91.1 team. This expansion offers our clients opportunities to reach additional markets to get their message out,” shares Wilcox. “The addition of Q 91.1 amplifies the IRSC Public Media presence in the community as we continue our mission to provide public service programming that educates, entertains and informs the public.”

Businesses interested in underwriting opportunities can contact Gerald Wilcox, General Sales Manager at gwilcox@irsc.edu or 772-462-7821.

For general inquiries about the station, email wqcp@irsc.edu.