UF/IFAS: What's Cooking? - Calabaza!

UF/IFAS Geoffrey Meru at UF IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center in the greenhouse with calabaza cultivars

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 15, 2024: Calabaza is a staple in Caribbean, Central or South American cooking, and it is now the focus of a team of University of Florida scientists hoping the gourd is ripe for a new industry in the Southeast.

After two years of research, Geoffrey Meru, a University of Florida vegetable geneticist, and his team at the UF/IFAS Tropical Research and Education Center in Homestead, have laid the groundwork for growers, chefs and consumers.

The team is at a critical stage of the research. They are working on releasing the powerful potential of the calabaza as the next great gourd that promotes hardy nutritional benefits, adaptability and sustainability.

Hear more about calabaza from lead researcher Geoffrey Meru in this video

This specialty pumpkin packs a punch of nutrition, and flavor. During the holidays, restaurants worldwide specialize in preparing this tasty gourd. It is traditionally prepared in several ways as a key ingredient for mouthwatering stews, soups, sides, breads and even desserts.