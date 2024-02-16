2024 Graduates Can Now Take the IRSC Promise Program Pledge

Fort Pierce - Friday February 16, 2024: Indian River State College invites Class of 2024 public and public charter high school students and eligible homeschool students in Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee and St. Lucie counties to sign up for the IRSC Promise at promise.irsc.edu.

The pledge period is now open and will remain open until May 24.

Students pledging to the Promise program can pursue tuition-free Associate degrees at Indian River State College directly after high school graduation.

The IRSC Promise program is a last-dollar, tuition-paid program sponsored by the IRSC Foundation and is funded through donations from philanthropists and unrestricted investment proceeds. Since its inception in 2022, the Promise program has provided thousands of local students with pathways to higher education.

“The IRSC Promise is changing lives for thousands of students who otherwise might not go to college,” said Nicholas Geniti, Promise Program Coordinator. “More than half of Promise students are the first in their families to go to college, and nearly 80% are Hispanic, Black or Asian.”

The IRSC Promise program offers a unique opportunity for qualifying graduates to secure a tuition-free Associate degree. There are no family income requirements, and applicants don’t have to have stellar high school grades. The Promise program does require a commitment to a full-time course of study at IRSC.

Emily Glotz of Port St. Lucie struggled financially with her family during high school, so when she heard about Promise, she took notice. “It was very stress-free because of (Promise),” she said of her time at IRSC pursuing an Associate in Arts Degree in a Health Science track. “It’s a really great opportunity for students. It definitely changed my life.”

“I just really felt relieved when I saw the balance, and it was zero,” said Moriah Brown, who is working to complete her tuition-free Associate in Science Degree in Surgical Services Technology. “The Promise program eased my concerns and my parents’ concerns because, obviously, as a student just coming out of high school, I can’t pay all those bills,” she said.

The focus this year extends beyond recruitment, Geniti said. “We want to place equal emphasis on retention efforts to guarantee sustained success for every student,” he said. “We are committed to meet students at their current level and elevate their skills through a comprehensive college education.”

“If the Promise program wasn’t here, I really wouldn’t be here,” says Rayanna Cibulsky, who is slated to graduate this spring with an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice. “The Promise program has helped me to save more money and it made me happy. I really didn’t want to miss this opportunity.”

Veronica Rodriguez of Indian River County completed half of the coursework necessary for her Associate in Arts Degree in the Health Science track while dual-enrolled at IRSC during high school. She used the Promise program to finish up her degree and graduated in fall 2023. “I wanted to go to college, but I was worried about all the financial aspects of it. That’s a big burden people carry, and I know that’s a reason why people don’t go to college,” she said. “I don’t have to go far. I felt safe going to IRSC, versus going out-of-state or going to a different city.”

For more information or to take the pledge, visit promise.irsc.edu.