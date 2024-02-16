Explore 'Old Florida' with the St. Lucie County Environmental Resources Department

St. Lucie County - Friday February 16, 2024: The St. Lucie County Environmental Resources Department resumes its series of free guided hikes this March.

Sign up at: www.SLChikes.org to join a hike through one of the county's beautiful parks and preserves. register. Environmental Resources Department staff members and volunteers will lead the hiking tours.

Nature hikes and family programs are free, kayak tours are $29 per person. Reservations are required and space is limited.

Scheduled programs include:



Friday, March 1 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Morning Serenity Hike with Eva at Donald B. Moore Heritage Preserve (min age: 12). Designed with the "quiet hiker" in mind, this program is for those seeking peace and serenity that nature can provide us. Experience the sights and sounds of nature through this silent stroll in a canopied woodland along the intracoastal waters.



Saturday, March 2 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Fire in the Ecosystem with Eva at George LeStrange Preserve (min age: 12). Nature incorporated fire into Florida’s ecosystems for a very specific purpose. Many plant and animal species rely on seasonal wildfires to survive and thrive. Learn why Florida's ecosystems need fire and how human land managers use ecological burns to help ensure animal and plant species live in healthy upland and flatwoods ecosystems.



Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. – Kayak Becker Preserve to White City Park Lunch Trip with Steve launching from Richard E. Becker Preserve (min age: 13). Enjoy a leisurely paddle down river for 3.25 miles to White City Park where we will take a break on land and have a bite to eat (bring your own snacks/lunch). Then paddle back up the river to Richard E Becker Preserve. This is a 6 1/2-mile paddle with the second half being upriver. This is not for beginner or novice paddlers. Total water time: 3 to 4 hours ($20/person)



Wednesday, March 6 from 8 to 10 a.m. - Scrub Ridge Hike with Jerry at Indrio Scrub Preserve (min age: 12). Start your day in the unique terrain of Indrio Scrub. Discover this remnant of scrub habitat on the coastal ridge. Enjoy your morning amongst the sand live oak and saw palmetto as you view the preserve that was recently managed with a prescribed fire.

Friday, March 8 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. - Discovering Florida’s Biodiversity with Eva at Oxbow Eco-Center (min age: 12). What is biodiversity? Why is it important and what roles do Florida's human residents play in terrestrial biodiversity? Discover native diversified and interesting plant communities creating habitat for animal residents.



Saturday, March 9 from 7 to 10 a.m. - Birder’s Excursion with Eva at Jones Hammock Preserve (min age: 12). Adjacent to the North Fork of the St. Lucie River, this preserve boasts rich resident and migratory bird life attracted to the river’s bountiful food supply. An excursion with the dedicated birder in mind, our objective is to seek, spot and record avian inhabitants.



Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - Daylight Savings Paddle with Steve at Petravice Family Preserve (min age: 10). Enjoy the last day before you lose an hour and daylight-saving time starts on the water. We'll paddle upriver from Petravice Preserve to White City Park/Midway Road Bridge then return. It’s a total of 3 miles round trip and a great paddle for beginners and experienced alike. ($20/paddle)



Sunday, March 10 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. - Ancient Invertebrates: Horseshoe Crabs with Kirk at D. J. Wilcox Preserve (min age: 12). The Atlantic horseshoe crab (limulus polyphemus) is a fascinating creature that has gone unchanged for millions of years. DJ Wilcox Preserve lies along the Indian River Lagoon, which is an estuary home to many aquatic animals including horseshoe crabs. Come learn about this “crab” species that isn’t a true crab and how they’re a key to modern medicine.



Monday. March 11 from 10 a.m. to noon - Kayak Paddling Technique Class with Steve at Jaycee Park (min age: 14). Participants must have their own kayak. If there’s one thing we’ve learned after all these years of experience, it’s that kayaking is more than just a sport. Kayaking is a way to find a bit of adventure and peace all rolled into one. This special kayak program teaches advanced paddle techniques, self-rescue tips and is designed for people who have some experience paddling, not first-timers. There is no cost to attend, space is limited to six paddlers and pre-registration is required.



Thursday, March 14 from 7 to 9 p.m. - National Save a Spider Awareness Day Hike with Eva at Walton Scrub Preserve (min age: 12). This program is to appreciate spiders as small wildlife in nature and to conserve spiders within the web of life. Learn about the outsized role spiders play as effective insect control agents, including inside human houses, as well as being food for animals. Let us spin webs about Florida's spiders and why they should be saved.



Friday, March 15 from 9 to 11 a.m. - National Buzzard’s Day Hike with Eva at George LeStrange Preserve (min age: 12). What's in a name and what's a migration of buzzards? These are marvelous birds with qualities not found in other large, soaring birds. With Florida's buzzards overhead and their habitat beneath our feet, we explore their aerial and terrestrial habits while tracking their movements as we hike.



Saturday, March 16 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. - Relaxing Morning Walk with Eva and Lakewood Park Regional Park (min age: 12). Who doesn't enjoy a scenic morning stroll around a wetland in the morning? An in-town gem, this area features gorgeous swamps, marshes and piney flatwoods. It's sure to be a relaxing a fun treat for the weekend.



Saturday, March 16 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. - Preserve Pals Volunteer Workday at Indian Hills Recreation Area (min age: 6). Do you love our preserves and want to help protect them? Join us at Indian Hills Recreation Area & Preserve for our Preserve Pals Community Stewardship Day. Participants will help in trash cleanup and trail trimming. All equipment will be provided, families are welcome.



Sunday, March 17 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. - Water, Water Everywhere with Kirk at Donald B. Moore Heritage Preserve (min age: 12). Come along and learn about the beauty of Florida’s aquatic environments. This hike will eventually lead out to a beautiful overlook. This water view will be the backdrop to our discussion on our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, its beaches and the neighboring Atlantic Ocean.



Sunday, March 17 from 2:30 to 5 p.m. - Afternoon on the River Kayak Tour with Steve at Petravice Family Preserve (min age: 10). Enjoy a relaxing Sunday afternoon on the water while paddling south from Petravice Family Preserve. Slip into a kayak and bring the family to listen to melodic bird songs, buzzing insects and the occasional splash of a fish. This will be a great paddle for everyone. ($20/person)



Friday, March 22 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. - Firefly Bioluminescence Hike with Eva at Indrio Savannahs Preserve (min age: 12). Fireflies have enchanted humans since the beginning of time and this is the season to enjoy their flashes of light in the twilight hours of the early evening. Experience nature’s own twinkling lights in the air and on the ground. Each program site offers a unique experience.



Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to noon - A Life in the Wild Hike with Bill at Oxbow Preserve (min age: 8). Come to the Oxbow Eco-Center for a fun hike centered around exploring what kinds of animals we may find in a preserve.. Focused primarily on mammals, we will talk about how animals use the urban environment and continue to survive in green patches like the Oxbow. We will finish when the Eco-Center is open, so you can explore the education center as well.



Saturday, March 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. - Firefly Bioluminescence Hike with Eva at Steven J. Fousek Preserve (min age: 12). Fireflies have enchanted humans since the beginning of time and this is the season to enjoy their flashes of light in the twilight hours of the early evening. Experience nature’s own twinkling lights in the air and on the ground. Each program site offers a unique experience.

Sunday, March 24 from 7 to 9 a.m. - Walk Among the Wetlands with Bill at Spruce Bluff Preserve (min age: 10). The south side of this trail ventures over a wetland area with two bridges to cross the water. This hike takes place towards the end of the dry season and we will talk about the yearly cycle of permanent wetlands. All subjects, from hydrology to bird nesting behavior will be discussed. Bring your binoculars, we should be early enough to get some birding in.



Monday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - First Paddle of Spring: Kayak Tour with Steve at Richard E. Becker Preserve (min age: 10). Start your morning with a paddle along the North Fork of the St. Lucie. Participants will meander along the through the floodplain forest winding their way past moss covered large oaks and ancient slash pines trees keeping an eye out for gators, wading birds and sliders sunbathing. This is a great way to start a new season and is designed for paddlers of all abilities. ($20/person)



Thursday, March 28 from 8 to 10:30 a.m. - Western Scrub Hike with Jerry at Bluefield Ranch Preserve (min age: 12). Start the morning hiking to the unique scrub area of Bluefield Ranch, which is one of Florida’s most imperiled ecosystems. Learn about the significance of scrub to Florida’s wildlife and the endemic species that call it home.



Friday, March 29 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. - Smartphone Photography Hike with Erick at Petravice Family Preserve (min age: 12). Bring your smartphone to take part in this guided nature photography hike. We’ll explore the park in search of flowers, insects, wildlife and more. St. Lucie County’s Communications Director Erick Gill will share basic photography techniques to capture vibrant photos while learning about native species and habitats.



Saturday, March 30 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. - Forever Young Florida Hike with Angel at George LeStrange Preserve (min age: 8). Search for hatchlings and sprouts and learn about the commonly seen wildlife that reside in George LeStrange Preserve. We’ll be on the lookout for alligators, gopher tortoises and birds of prey including ospreys and bald eagles. From their youth to seniority, these creatures will excite you with tremendous transformation.

For more information, call the Environmental Resources staff at 772-462-2536 or email slchikes@stlucieco.org.

St. Lucie County manages more than two dozen preserves that are open to the public for recreation.

For more information about St. Lucie County’s Environmentally Significant Lands, visit: www.stluciepreserves.com.