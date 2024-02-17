Governor Awards $35 Million to Accelerate the Growth of Florida’s Semiconductor Industry
Florida - Saturday February 17, 2024: Governor DeSantis has awarded $35 million to create or expand semiconductor-related instructional programs for students at Florida's public schools and colleges.
This $35 million investment is part of the $100 million allocated to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.
The investment is meant to help increase the number of skilled workers to support Florida’s growing semiconductor industry. Florida is already #5 in the U.S. for semiconductor manufacturing jobs, and #3 in the nation for semiconductor manufacturing.
“By providing workforce education in our classrooms, students learn skills they can use to obtain high-paying jobs in growing industries like semiconductor manufacturing,” said the Governor. “This investment continues our commitment to making Florida number one for workforce education and positioning our state at the forefront of innovation.”
The following institutions will receive funding to create or expand semiconductor-related instruction through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant:
- Alachua County School District
- Brevard County School District
- Broward County School District
- Calhoun County School District
- Charlotte County School District
- Citrus County School District
- Clay County School District
- Collier County School District
- Columbia County School District
- Duval County School District
- Gadsden County School District
- Hernando County School District
- Highlands School District
- Hillsborough County School District
- Leon County School District
- Marion County School District
- Okeechobee County School District
- Osceola County School District
- Orange County School District
- Palm Beach County School District
- Pasco County School District
- Pinellas County School District
- St. Johns County School District
- Suwannee County School District
- Taylor County School District
- Wakulla County School District
- Walton County School District
- Washington County School District
- College of Central Florida
- Florida Gateway College
- Northwest Florida State College
- Palm Beach State College
- Pasco-Hernando State College
- Seminole State College of Florida
- Tallahassee Community College
- Valencia College
The program provides grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund some or all of the costs associated with the creation or expansion of career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications included on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List.
School districts and Florida College System institutions can apply for the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program here.