Governor Awards $35 Million to Accelerate the Growth of Florida’s Semiconductor Industry 

Florida - Saturday February 17, 2024: Governor DeSantis has awarded $35 million to create or expand semiconductor-related instructional programs for students at Florida's public schools and colleges.

This $35 million investment is part of the $100 million allocated to the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program.

The investment is meant to help increase the number of skilled workers to support Florida’s growing semiconductor industry. Florida is already #5 in the U.S. for semiconductor manufacturing jobs, and #3 in the nation for semiconductor manufacturing.

“By providing workforce education in our classrooms, students learn skills they can use to obtain high-paying jobs in growing industries like semiconductor manufacturing,” said the Governor. “This investment continues our commitment to making Florida number one for workforce education and positioning our state at the forefront of innovation.”

The following institutions will receive funding to create or expand semiconductor-related instruction through the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant:



Alachua County School District

Brevard County School District

Broward County School District

Calhoun County School District

Charlotte County School District

Citrus County School District

Clay County School District

Collier County School District

Columbia County School District

Duval County School District

Gadsden County School District

Hernando County School District

Highlands School District

Hillsborough County School District

Leon County School District

Marion County School District

Okeechobee County School District

Osceola County School District

Orange County School District

Palm Beach County School District

Pasco County School District

Pinellas County School District

St. Johns County School District

Suwannee County School District

Taylor County School District

Wakulla County School District

Walton County School District

Washington County School District

College of Central Florida

Florida Gateway College

Northwest Florida State College

Palm Beach State College

Pasco-Hernando State College

Seminole State College of Florida

Tallahassee Community College

Valencia College

The program provides grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund some or all of the costs associated with the creation or expansion of career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications included on the CAPE Industry Certification Funding List.

School districts and Florida College System institutions can apply for the Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant Program here.