New Public Art Piece Comes to Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens

City of Port St. Lucie “The Feathers Three” at the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens

Port St. Lucie - Saturday February 17, 2024: Public art is a perfect complement to the natural beauty found in the Port St. Lucie Botanical Gardens, which features sculptures and artwork from world-renowned artists throughout the grounds.

As of Jan. 17, visitors to the Botanical Gardens can enjoy a new sculpture while taking in the exhibits of plants and flowers. Titled “The Feathers Three” and created by visual artist Kirk Seese, the work stands more than 14 feet tall and is comprised of steel, medium density overlay board and acrylic sealer.

“Public art offers an opportunity to connect people together through a shared experience in a way that is unique,” said Planning and Zoning Director Mary F. Savage-Dunham, AICP, CFM. “Kirk’s work is a wonderful complement to the natural beauty found in the Botanical Gardens and we look forward to sharing it with Port St. Lucie residents and visitors.”

The sculpture is on loan for two years through the City of Port St. Lucie’s Art in Public Places Master Plan, which seeks to create a strong foundation for art that can be enjoyed citywide. In recent years, that has included a series of outdoor installations located near the City Hall entrance for residents to enjoy. A wide variety of public art is also available throughout Port St. Lucie including murals, galleries and more.

No taxpayer dollars are used for Art in Public Places. Funding for the program, including “The Feathers Three”, is provided through fees on developers.

Because the Botanical Gardens are a public-private partnership with the City and meet other eligibility criteria, Art in Public Places funds are available for installations there. This collaboration allows both the Botanical Gardens and the City to bring incredible works of art to the public.

For more information on the City’s Art in Public Places Master Plan, visit www.CityofPSL.com/art.