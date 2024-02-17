Two Re-Appointed to the State University System Board of Governors

Florida - Saturday February 17, 2024: Governor DeSantis has reappointment Tim Cerio and Alan Levine to the Board of Governors of the State University System.

Tim Cerio - Cerio is the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Executive Director of the Citizen’s Property Insurance Corporation. He serves as a Commissioner on the Florida Supreme Court Judicial Nominating Commission and previously served as the General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer for the Citizen’s Property Insurance Corporation. Cerio earned his bachelor's degree in political science and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

Alan Levine - Levine is the Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ballad Health. He previously served as the Chief Executive Officer of the North Broward Hospital District, Secretary of the Agency for Health Care Administration, and Deputy Chief of Staff for the Executive Office of the Governor. Levine earned his bachelor’s degree in health science and a master’s degree in both health science and business administration from the University of Florida.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.