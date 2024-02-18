Benjamin Thomas Appointed to Serve as a Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court

Florida - Sunday February 18, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Benjamin Thomas to serve as Judge on the Sixth Judicial Circuit Court.

Benjamin Thomas of Clearwater - In 2014 Thomas joined the Segundo Law Group. He was made a partner of the firm in 2022.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from the United States Air Force Academy and his juris doctor from Stetson University.

Thomas fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Rondolino.