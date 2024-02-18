FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute - Exploring Florida Aquaculture Public Workshops

Fort Pierce - February 18, 2024: Are you interested in learning where your seafood comes from? Do you know how to choose healthy and sustainable options?

Find out by joining FAU Harbor Branch scientists and industry partners the second Saturday of each month from February through May as they share their expertise! From your favorite seafood dishes, to restoring coastal ecosystems, you’ll learn how Florida aquaculture plays a key role in a sustainable future.

Topics include:

- March 9: Finfish

- April 13: Shrimp, clams, and oysters

- May 11: Restoration and aquariums

Workshops are geared toward public audiences- we welcome seafood lovers, educators, students, and all interested community members, as well as culinary, agriculture and business professionals. Sessions are free and open to the public; advanced registration is required to attend. This one-time registration will provide you with a pass for the entire series. Workshops will be hosted at FAU Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute (5600 US 1 North, Fort Pierce, FL 34946) and recordings of the sessions will be posted online. Participants are encouraged, but not required, to attend the whole series.

To register and find more information visit www.fau.edu/hboi/aquaculture-workshops or call the Ocean Discovery Visitors Center at 772-242-2293.