FWC: Recreational Regulation Changes for Atlantic Snowy Grouper Begin February 25

WQCS | By WQCS
Published February 18, 2024 at 9:00 AM EST
Atlantic Snowy Grouper
safmc.net
Atlantic Snowy Grouper

Florida - Sunday February 18, 2024: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminds anglers that beginning on February 25, the snowy grouper recreational season will close in Atlantic state waters, including all state waters of Monroe County.

The modified recreational season is May 1 through June 30, with a new reduced possession limit of one fish per vessel per day. These changes are consistent with regulations in adjacent Atlantic federal waters.

Last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) approved recreational management changes for snowy grouper and several other reef fish to be consistent with recent federal changes. Consistent regulations between state and federal waters can help improve the stock status of these fisheries, prevent federal closures while allowing harvest opportunities coast-wide and aid in enforcement.

For current recreational snowy grouper regulations, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations,” “Reef Fish” and then “Grouper,” or download the Fish Rules App.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS