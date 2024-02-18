Indian River State College Automotive Program Earns Highest-Level National Accreditation

Fort Pierce - Sunday February 18, 2024: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Automotive Technology program has earned its re-accreditation with the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) through the ASE Education Foundation. The College’s program received the highest level of program accreditation recognized by ASE—Master Automobiles Service Technology.

The ASE Education Foundation conducted a rigorous evaluation of the program and re-accredited the program through 2028. Nationally accepted standards of excellence in areas such as instruction, facilities, and equipment are used in the evaluation process.

“This is great news for automotive-minded young people and their parents,” said Michael Coley, ASE Education Foundation President. “Because this program increases cooperation between local education and industry leaders, it gives added assurance that graduates of Indian River State College will be employable entry-level technicians. As a result of the quality education they earn at IRSC, the motoring public will benefit, since better repair technicians will join the workforce.”

Upon completion of evaluation of a program, certification is conferred by the ASE Education Foundation—a non-profit, independent organization that evaluates and accredits entry-level technician training programs against standards developed by the automotive industry.

Bill Solomon, IRSC Dean of Workforce Education adds, “Over the past few months, we have worked closely with the ASE Education Foundation to ensure our program continues to meet and exceed strict industry standards, and we are pleased to continue to meet their highest level of accreditation. Students will be assured of a quality education, and shop owners can be assured they will have the highest-quality job applicants who have been made workforce ready by the IRSC Automotive Technology program.”

The program is housed in the Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Complex—which celebrated its grand opening on the College’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce on Nov. 1, 2023. The purpose-built 60,000-square-foot structure houses Florida’s newest, most technologically advanced workforce training facility. Here, leading-edge technology and industry-specific training combine for immersive educational experiences in specialized technical career fields, including advanced and additive manufacturing; robotics and smart automation; automotive, aviation and marine technology; welding; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems; and more.

For more information on the Automotive Technology program visit https://irsc.edu/programs/automotive.html. To learn more about other Indian River State College Workforce Education Programs email info@irsc.edu or call 1-866-792-4772.