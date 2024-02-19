Criminal Charges Filed Against Three Thieves Operating a Retail Theft Ring in South and Central Florida

South and Central Florida - Monday February 19, 2024: Attorney General Ashley Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecution has filed criminal charges against three thieves for operating an organized retail theft ring that has stolen more than $100,000 from Home Depot stores.

According to the investigation, Vicky Popat, Christopher Abad and Christopher Eduardo Baglin worked together to switch barcodes on expensive roof sealers for less-expensive sealers at Home Depot stores throughout 11 counties in South and Central Florida.

The AG's Office of Statewide Prosecutions (OSP) has charged Popat with one count of grand theft over $100,000. Abad and Baglin are each charged with one count of grand theft over $20,000. All three are charged with one count of scheme to defraud over $20,000.

Specifically, the three are accused of switching the barcodes on Henry 887 Tropi-Cool roof sealants, costing $248-$445, with the barcodes for Henry 345 Pre-Mixed Floor Patch, which only costs $9.98. That allowed them to self-checkout at the Home Depot stores, without a hitch. The trio typically stole from two to three stores a day, barcode switching four to 16 buckets each time.

In a three-year period, the group is accused of stealing 281 buckets of Henry 887 Tropi-Cool roof sealer in 25 thefts at Home Depot stores.

"This group faces our Statewide Prosecutors and time in prison," said Attorney General Ashley Moody, "where I can promise there is no self-checkout line.”

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement handled the investigation. Attorney General Moody’s Office of Statewide Prosecutions (OSP) will prosecute the case.