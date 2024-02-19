FAM Fest Celebrates Black Culture Through Food, Art and Music

Port St. Lucie - Monday February 19, 2024: The inaugural Food, Arts and Music (FAM) Fest will be held at Whispering Pines Park from 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

The free, family-friendly event will highlight and honor Black culture through the three key elements of food, art and music. FAM Fest aims to create a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere that fosters community engagement and appreciation for the rich contributions of the Black community.

Food will be available from local vendors, including traditional Jamaican cuisine, barbecue chicken and ribs, and more.

Works from local artists will be on display, including bright, unique contemporary art designs, jewelry art and more. Artists interested in showcasing their work can apply by submitting high-quality JPEGs of their art, along with an artist bio and statement, description of the submitted artwork and their contact information to ckeester@cityofpsl.com. The deadline for submissions is Feb. 9.

Music will be at the heart of the festival! DJ Justchill will serve as emcee throughout the evening, keeping the crowd entertained with his beats between musical acts.

· 6-6:45: The Soul Butta Band are a talented group of musicians based in Port St. Lucie with more than 50 years of combined musical experience. Their music is creative and soulful, focusing on R&B and jazz genres.

· 7-7:45 p.m.: The Kayy Love Live Band offers soulful vocals and incredible melodies for every audience.

· 8-9 p.m.: Careless Vibez are an R&B group featuring two pairs of brothers who have been singing together for more than a decade. The group strives to inspire lives with their music.

To add to the evening’s excitement, the festival will include entertainment from Extreme Mobile Gaming, which offers guests a unique gaming experience. Featuring the latest game systems, a substantial game library and seven high-definition TV screens, Extreme Mobile Gaming can accommodate up to 28 players at a time in its climate-controlled environment.

Guests can also learn more about local nonprofit organizations and community partners, such as Port St. Lucie Black Women Walk, Treasure Coast Black Chamber of Commerce, Caribbean American Cultural Group, Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County and the Council on Aging of St. Lucie. These organizations will have booths available to provide information and insights about their services.