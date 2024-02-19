NWS Melbourne: For the Treasure Coast > HIGH SURF Advisory until 7PM; RIP CURRENT Warning until 4AM TOMORROW

Treasure Coast - Monday February 19, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne has issued a HIGH SURF ADVISORY which remains in effect until 7 pm tonight, and RIP CURRENT RISK STATEMENT which remains in effect until 4 am tomorrow morning, Tuesday February 20. Both apply to the 3 counties of the Treasure Coast, Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin counties.

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH 7PM TONIGHT

High surf will affect the beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH 4AM TUESDAY MORNING

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.