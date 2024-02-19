PSLPD Investigating a Drowning of 18-Month Old Baby Boy

Port St. Lucie - Monday February 19, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating the drowning of an 18-Month baby boy.

PSLPD received a call last Thursday about a child that was missing from a home in the 1200 block of SW Bellevue Avenue.

Not long after PSLPD officers and Fire District rescue personnel arrived, the baby boy was found, barely alive, in a pond adjacent to the home.

CPR was initiated and the boy was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. The name of the child has not been released.

PSLPD provided a victim’s advocate for the family of the boy. Critical incident stress management services will be made available for the officers involved.