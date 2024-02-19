Friday Night Tourist Bus Fire on the Turnpike; All Passengers Evacuated Without Injury

Port St. Lucie - Monday February 19, 2023: The St. Lucie County Fire District dispatched multiple units to the scene of a tour bus fire on Florida's Turnpike Friday night, just north of the Port St. Lucie Service Plaza.

The fire broke out in the area of the engine at the rear of the bus and firefighters quickly put it out.

Pictures, in the aftermath of the fire, posted on the St. Lucie County Fire District Facebook page show the bus stopped along the inside, northbound passing lane. The main front right side door of the bus is seen open onto the outside, curbside, lane of traffic on the Turnpike.

All the tourists aboard the bus were safely evacuated. No injuries were reported. It's not clear if the passengers used that front right door, or got out, onto the grassy center medium from one of the left side emergency exit windows.

St. Lucie County Fire District

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) also responded to the scene. Tri-County Towing was called in to tow the bus away.