Today is Presidents Day, 2024; Non-Essential Public Schools, and Non-Essential Federal and Local Government Offices Are Closed

Treasure Coast - Monday February 19, 2024: Presidents' Day is officially Washington's Birthday at the federal governmental level. It is a U.S. Federal Holiday celebrated every year on the third Monday of February to honor all those who served as presidents of the United States since 1879.

All non-essential federal offices along the Treasure Coast are closed today. The post office is closed. No mail will be delivered today.

IN FLORIDA

There are nine paid state holidays in Florida, and as of 2024, Presidents Day/ Washington's Birthday is not one of them.

The 9 paid state holidays are: New Year's Day, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Veterans' Day, Thanksgiving Day, the Friday after Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.

Florida however does recognize February 19th as Washington's Birthday, when many state offices may be closed.

Along the Treasure Coast today, all Public schools are closed, along with many local government offices. Non-essential state and local government offices maybe closed, and many back offices may be closed. Check before you go.

Major retail outlets, and supermarkets like Publix and Walmart are open.