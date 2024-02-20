FPPD Accuse Emmanuel Michel Paraisy and Quentin Gregorey Norton-Hunter of Aggravated Assault

Fort Pierce - Tuesday February 20, 2024: Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) have accused 19-year-old Emmanuel Michel Paraisy and 25-year-old Quentin Gregorey Norton-Hunter of pulling hand guns on a woman known to them after using an app on the woman's phone to steal money.

The two suspects were visiting the woman at a home in the 2900 block of Avenue L in Fort Pierce this past Sunday night.

About a half-hour after midnight, in the early morning of Monday, February 19th, police got a call reporting an armed robbery at the home. When they got there, the woman told the officers that Paraisy had asked to use her phone. When he returned it, she said she realized that he had sent money from her account to himself via her Cash app.

According to a post on the FPPD Facebook page, the woman became upset and asked for the money back. She said Paraisy refused and both he and Norton-Hunter pulled out their weapons and then left.

Fort Pierce Police notified surrounding law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the pair, and a short time later they were seen in Port St. Lucie fleeing down Regent Street in a silver vehicle. The Port St. Lucie police officer who spotted the vehicle gave chase and pulled them over.

They were placed under arrest and jailed.

FPPD says their investigation of the incident remains active and anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Acting Sergeant Francois-Brown at 772-979-1471 or email dfrancois@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477