IRC - Voting Equipment for March 19 Presidential Preference Primary Election Will Be Tested Friday

Indian River COunty - Tuesday February 20, 2024: On Friday, February 23, at 8 a.m., the Indian River County Supervisor of Elections Office will conduct the Pre-Election Logic and Accuracy Test of the tabulating equipment that will be used in the upcoming Presidential Preference Primary Election. The County Canvassing Board made up of County Court Judge Robyn Stone, County Commissioner Deryl Loar, and Supervisor of Elections Leslie Swan, will oversee the testing which will take place at the Elections Office located at 4375 43 Avenue, Vero Beach.

The Logic and Accuracy Test involves the use of a pre-determined set of valid votes for each candidate and issue, as well as, over-voted and blank ballots for each contest. The ballot test deck is run through the tabulation equipment and Indian River County’s independent auditing system. At the completion of processing the ballot test deck, a comparison is made between the pre-determined test deck results and the tabulator results, along with the results from our County’s independent auditing system to ensure that the vote counts match.

“A random sampling of voting machines are tested during the Pre-Election Logic and Accuracy Test which is open to the public for viewing. However, Elections staff test every voting machine deployed for each election to ensure that all voting equipment is accurately counting votes,” said Supervisor of Elections Leslie Rossway Swan

Upon successful conclusion of the Logic & Accuracy Test, all voting equipment is locked, sealed and kept under camera surveillance prior to being deployed to voting locations. “If any member of the public would like to observe the testing process, my staff and I welcome your attendance and are available to answer any questions,” said Supervisor Swan.