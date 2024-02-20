NWS Melbourne - Poor to Hazardous Conditions Continue Today at Area Beaches & Local Coastal Waters

East Central Florida - Tuesday February 20, 2023: The National Weather Service in Melbourne advises that poor to hazardous conditions continue today at all area beaches and within near shores coastal waters along the Treasure Coast and the rest of East Central Florida.

Following cool overnight lows in the upper 40s and low 50s, a stable and dry airmass is now in place, with plentiful sunshine today, and temperatures are expected to rise into the upper 60s and low 70s along the Space and Treasure coasts by this afternoon.

Northwest to North winds are blowing at 10 to 15 mph near the coast with some higher gusts.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A moderate risk of rip currents exists at all east central Florida beaches today. In addition, a southward-flowing longshore current due to northerly winds will also be present.

A longshore current flows parallel to the beach and can be strong enough to knock you into deeper water. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone. Do not try to swim directly against currents.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Poor to hazardous conditions will continue across the Gulf Stream waters this morning. A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect through 10 AM for the offshore Brevard waters and all Treasure Coast waters due to seas 5 to 7 feet and north winds around 15 knots. Small craft should exercise caution across the offshore Volusia waters due to 4 to 6 foot seas and north winds 10 to 15 knots.

RIVER FLOOD IMPACT

Recent rainfall and northerly winds are forecast to bring the St Johns River at Astor to Action Stage today. River levels are forecast to remain in Action Stage through at least midweek as northerly winds persist.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

A moderate risk of rip currents is forecast at the beaches throughout this week.

Boating conditions will remain poor to hazardous across the Gulf Stream waters through this week. Cooler conditions are forecast through early week, especially across the interior with wind chill values forecast to reach the upper 30s to low 40s Wednesday morning.

