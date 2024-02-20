The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County Will Hold Its Annual 'Cause for Paws' Fundraiser on Wednesday March 6

Vero Beach - Tuesday February 20, 2024: The Humane Society of Vero Beach & Indian River County (HSVB) will hold its annual 'Cause for Paws' fundraiser on Wednesday March 6.

This is HSVB's largest annual fundraising event. The event is expected to sell out. All funds raised from the event will enable HSVB to help animals in need, and to help keep pets in their homes, together with their families.

In support of that mission HSVB has set a ticket price of $250. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.hsvb.org/events/cause-for-paws.

This year, 'Cause for Paws' returns to the Oak Harbor Club in Vero Beach. There will be gourmet cuisine, cocktails, and heartfelt stories about HSVB's efforts.

"We are immensely grateful for the continued support of our donors, whose generosity makes events like Cause for Paws possible," said HSVB Chief Executive Liz Smokowski. "This gala is a testament to the power of our community coming together to create positive change for animals in need. Join us in celebrating this spirit of giving and compassion."

HSVB will also have dogs and kittens available for adoption at the event. For a list of animals currently available for adoption, visit: https://www.hsvb.org/adopt www.hsvb.org/adopt.

For more information or questions about the event call Cindy Nady at: 772-571-6413 or send her an email at cnady@hsvb.org.

HSVB is a non-profit, independently operated, open-door shelter, located at 6230 77th Street in Vero Beach.

In addition to adopting homeless animals, HSVB operates a wellness clinic and two thrift stores, one is Vero Beach and one in Sebastian.

For more information please visit www.hsvb.org or call 772.388.3331

