FDOT: Alternatives Public Workshop for County Road 510 Project on February 27

Indian River County - Wednesday February 21, 2024: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting an Alternatives Public Workshop regarding the CR 510 PD&E Study from 58th Avenue to SR 5/US 1.

The virtual Alternatives Public Workshop will be held on Tuesday, February 27at 6 p.m. To participate virtually from your computer, tablet, or smartphone please register using the link: https://bit.ly/cr510pde. You will receive an email with a link to log in the day of the virtual meeting. Participants can also use their phone by dialing +1 (631) 992-3221, Access Code 547-836-535.

The in-person Alternatives Public Workshop is scheduled for Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. The workshop will take place at the Indian River County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Boardroom located at 1800 27th Street, Building B, Vero Beach, FL 32960.

The public workshop will consist of a formal presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Comments and questions will be answered in the order received. If your question is not answered during the event, a response will be provided in writing following the workshop. Questions and comments may also be submitted before the workshop by emailing the Project Manager.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability, or family status. Under the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations should advise the agency at least seven days in advance by contacting the project manager listed below. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, at 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, you may contact: FDOT Project Manager, Maria Formoso, P.E., at (954) 777-4477, toll-free at (866) 336-8435, ext. 4477, or via email at Maria.Formoso@dot.state.fl.us.