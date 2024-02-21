Office of Statewide Prosecution Will Prosecute Accused Treasure Coast Fentanyl Dealer Sean Lamont Bray With Manslaughter

Martin County - February 21, 2024: The Florida Office of Statewide Prosecution (OSP) will prosecute Sean Lamont Bray on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of a woman who died from an overdose of fentanyl.

Bray is accused of selling fentanyl, and other drugs throughout the Treasure Coast. He was arrested and charged by the Martin County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

Investigators learned that the woman traveled from her home in Palm City to Bray’s residence in West Palm Beach, where Bray sold her cocaine and fentanyl the day of the overdose. An examination of Bray’s phone post-arrest confirmed contact with the female and numerous drug sales, according to a news release from Attorney General Ashley Moody's Office.

When questioned by MCSO detectives, Bray admitted to knowing the woman, and said she used fentanyl regularly, states the release. He also said his primary source of income was selling crack cocaine and fentanyl, and that he made about $500 a day selling illicit drugs,

In all, Bray faces one count of manslaughter, three counts of sale of fentanyl and three counts of sale of cocaine—all second-degree felonies; and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device, a third-degree felony.

“The fentanyl crisis continues to plague our county much like it has throughout our country," said Martin County Sheriff William Snyder. "This latest arrest is proof that we will not rest until every last bit of this deadly drug and those who push it, are off our streets.”