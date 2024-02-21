State to Award Indian River State College $4 Million in Support of Workforce Development

Forty Pierce - Wednesday February 21, 2024: Governor DeSantis has awarded Indian River State College (IRSC) $4 million to create advanced technology workforce development programs, and build an innovative Center of Ballistics and Emerging Technology.

The funding is coming from the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund (JGGF), which makes strategic investments in programs that build stronger communities and support workforce training across the state.

The Governor presented the check to the college during a ceremony on February 7 at the IRSC Eastman Advanced Workforce Training Center in Fort Pierce.

“We see an opportunity to use the job growth grant to really make an impact not just with workforce, but also for the economy here on the Treasure Coast of Florida,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “So I am today pleased to be able to award a $4 million grant through the job growth grant fund to Indian River State College to create a new center for ballistics and emerging technology.”

The project underscores Indian River State College’s vision to provide development and testing to support business and innovation. This project will allow the College to expand its training in advanced manufacturing, particularly in precision fabrication and mechatronics. The project complements the programs and facilities of the Eastman Advanced Manufacturing Building and the Treasure Coast Public Safety Training Complex.

“This grant will help take technology off the shelf, put it to use, and help those who protect us,” said Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy Moore. “The Governor’s support has been instrumental. I cannot think of a more important way to demonstrate the value of education, the value of technology, and the value of leadership.”

The Center for Ballistics and Emerging Technology will serve as the nexus where industry partners, law enforcement agents, workforce training professionals, and Indian River State College students and faculty collaborate. The project plans to create more than 300 new advanced manufacturing-trained graduates over the next ten years.