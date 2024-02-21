The Hallstrom Planetarium Debuts “A Concert Under the Skies” on Saturday March 2, Featuring the Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble

Fort Pierce - Wednesday February 21, 2024: On Saturday, March 2 at 7:00 p.m., the Indian River State College Hallstrom Planetarium will present a “chamber concert under the stars” featuring the Canta Libre Chamber Ensemble, who will perform live on violin, viola, cello, flute, clarinet, and harp.

The musical selections for this one-hour concert will include the premiere of Brad Bosenbeck's “Thaxted” (based on Gustav Holst’s “Jupiter” from “The Planets Suite”), as well as Jon U. Bell’s “The Stars that Guide Us“ (based on “The Bonnie Woods of Craigielea”), Ravel’s “Introduction in Allegro,” Gary Schocker's “Cherry Blossoms,” “Angels in Flight” by Marjan Mozetich, and Joseph Russo’s “Distant Light.”

The septet’s heavenly sounds will be accompanied by a full range of planetarium sky and lumia effects displayed on the dome, including stars and constellations, clouds, interstellar nebulae, the moon and planets, and great spinning galaxies.

Tickets are $20 for the general public, $17 for veterans and senior citizens; and $10 for IRSC students and employees.

Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased at the IRSC Box Office in the McAlpin Fine Arts Center located on the Indian River State College Massey Campus at 3209 Virginia Avenue in Fort Pierce, Florida; by calling 772-462-4750; or online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=IRSV_PL_MPV&orgid=55849#/?venue=Hallstrom+Planetarium&view=list&includePackages=false.

This program is sponsored by the Indian River State College Alumni Association.

The Indian River State College Hallstrom Planetarium opened to the public in 1993. It offers sky shows about the stars, constellations, and all of the amazing things to be found in the Universe. The facility is also used for college student instruction, field trips for K –12 schools, and community groups.