The New Q91.1 FM - The Treasure Coast's R&B Station
Treasure Coast - Wednesday February 21, 2024: IRSC Public Media is proud to announce the newest radio station on the Treasure Coast...WQCP-FM is now Q 91.1 - The Treasure Coast’s Only R&B Station. Q 91.1 features today’s best music and classic R&B with engaging local hosts.
Playing artists like Silk Sonic, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Whitney Houston, and more, Q 91.1 filled a hole left when WFLM (“The Flame”) moved its broadcast facilities to West Palm Beach.
As a non-commercial station, listeners will enjoy only brief interruptions from the music, and great specialty features like “The Throwback Lunch”, “Sunday Praise”, and “Sunday Night Jazz”.
Q 91.1 is available on the air at 91.1 FM and streaming on smart speakers and mobile devices. Visit wqcp.org for detailed information.
Classical fans can now hear their favorite music on WQCS-HD2, available on HD radios and streaming at wqcs.org. NPR and local news and talk continue on our market-leading flagship station, 88.9 WQCS-FM.
Our new station in Okeechobee is getting closer to reality—stay tuned.
For information on supporting your IRSC Public Radio stations as a member, contact Diana Gonzalez at 772-462-7813 or dgonzale@irsc.edu. Local businesses can benefit from our reach across the Treasure Coast and beyond; contact Gerald Wilcox at 772-462-7821 or gwilcox@irsc.edu.
Remember, the majority of our funding comes from donations and underwriting, so your support is crucial to our success.
Try us out and tune into the Q from your desk and enjoy your Q91.1’s “Throwback Lunch”.