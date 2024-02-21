The New Q91.1 FM - The Treasure Coast's R&B Station

Q 91.1 FM

Treasure Coast - Wednesday February 21, 2024: IRSC Public Media is proud to announce the newest radio station on the Treasure Coast...WQCP-FM is now Q 91.1 - The Treasure Coast’s Only R&B Station. Q 91.1 features today’s best music and classic R&B with engaging local hosts.

Playing artists like Silk Sonic, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Whitney Houston, and more, Q 91.1 filled a hole left when WFLM (“The Flame”) moved its broadcast facilities to West Palm Beach.

As a non-commercial station, listeners will enjoy only brief interruptions from the music, and great specialty features like “The Throwback Lunch”, “Sunday Praise”, and “Sunday Night Jazz”.

Q 91.1 is available on the air at 91.1 FM and streaming on smart speakers and mobile devices. Visit wqcp.org for detailed information.

IRSC Public Media Along with the new format, IRSC Public Media has hired popular local on-air personalities Michael James, and Rodney Spencer, to serve as hosts for Q91.1 FM.

Classical fans can now hear their favorite music on WQCS-HD2, available on HD radios and streaming at wqcs.org. NPR and local news and talk continue on our market-leading flagship station, 88.9 WQCS-FM.

Our new station in Okeechobee is getting closer to reality—stay tuned.

For information on supporting your IRSC Public Radio stations as a member, contact Diana Gonzalez at 772-462-7813 or dgonzale@irsc.edu. Local businesses can benefit from our reach across the Treasure Coast and beyond; contact Gerald Wilcox at 772-462-7821 or gwilcox@irsc.edu.

Remember, the majority of our funding comes from donations and underwriting, so your support is crucial to our success.

Try us out and tune into the Q from your desk and enjoy your Q91.1’s “Throwback Lunch”.