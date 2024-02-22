PSLPD: 35-Year-Old Man Dead After Early Morning Crash into a Tree

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Thursday February 22, 2024: A 35-year-old man died early this morning after he ran into a tree,

It happened on SW Rosser Blvd. and SW Paar Dr. in reference to a single vehicle motorcycle crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) got the call at 2:18 a.m. Thursday morning. when they arrived they found a blue Yamaha sport bike lying beside a tree and the body of the rider, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcycle rider was traveling southbound on SW Rosser Blvd., approaching SW Paar Dr. when he left the roadway and struck the tree, according to the PSLPD news release.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has video surveillance of the incident, to call Traffic Homicide Investigator K. Appelbaum at 772-871-5001.