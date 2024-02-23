NWS Melbourne - Cold Front Coming

Treasure Coast - Friday February 23, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne advises that an approaching cold front will sweep across east central Florida tonight into early Saturday morning.

Winds will increase from the southwest ahead of the front with gusts to around 35 mph this afternoon. Scattered showers are forecast to develop into the afternoon, spreading south to Cape Canaveral this evening, then south of there into the late evening hours. Any strong showers that develop will be capable of wind gusts up to 45 mph and moderate rainfall.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the offshore Volusia and Brevard county waters for seas up to 7 ft and southwest winds up to 25 kts through 10 am. The Small Craft Advisory will be upgraded with a Gale Warning after 10 am, before expanding to the Treasure Coast waters after 4 pm. Wind gusts up to 40 kts and seas up to 8ft are forecast over the aforementioned areas through Saturday morning.

There is a High Risk for dangerous rip currents at area beaches today. Entering the surf is highly discouraged. Remember to always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.