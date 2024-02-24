St. Lucie County: Experience Summer Camp in Nature at the Oxbow Eco-Center

St. Lucie County - Saturday February 24, 2024: Registration for the Oxbow Eco-Center’s summer camps opens Friday, March 1. Camps are led by experienced instructors and incorporate hands-on activities, games, and learning into each day. Rooted in the outdoors, all week-long camps have a foundation of Florida ecology and environmentalism tied with specific themes. This summer, give your child the opportunity to reconnect with their natural surroundings. Space is limited to 18 campers per week, so act fast to reserve a spot in these popular camps by visiting www.oxboweco.com.



eARTh Explorers Camp takes places June 3-7 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 3-5 (ages 8-10), the cost is $230. Release your inner artist. Draw, sketch and paint your way through Florida’s natural ecosystems. Learn art skills and field journaling techniques while documenting your part in Florida’s natural history. Earth without ART is just eh.

Preserve Pals Camp runs June 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 9-12 (ages 14-17), the cost is $230. This immersive camp is a hybrid of work and play. Come curious and willing to help as we delve into the world of service-learning and complete hands-on projects to preserve and restore our fragile St. Lucie ecosystems. Daily field trips will take us to more than 10 county preserves where we will learn how to maintain trails, Leave No Trace, expand our watershed knowledge and meet career environmental professionals. Witness the fulfillment and perks of an outdoor career firsthand. Campers will receive 40 hours of community service credit to go towards student requirements.

STEMtastic! Camp: Two sessions: Junior Camp runs June 24-28 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 3-5 (ages 8-10), the cost is $230. Senior Camp runs July 8-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 6-8 (ages 11-14), the cost is $230. Put on your thinking cap. Become an engineer to solve problems using STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Complete hands-on missions using coding and robotics, test your structural and building skills, try your hand at movie making and venture outdoors to explore our watershed.

Oxbow Archery Camp: Two sessions: Junior Camp runs June 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 6-8 (ages 11-14), the cost is $230. Senior Camp run July 15-19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 9-12 (ages 14-17), the cost is $230. Ready, Aim, Release: Build strength, endurance and mental focus while having fun. This course teaches fundamental skills of archery. Ready for a challenge? Refine your skills and experiment with new archery activities and games. No experience required. All equipment provided.

WILD CHILD Camp running July 22-26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 1-3 (ages 6-8), the cost is $230. Let’s get wild. Explore the slimy, sticky and muddy fun Florida's natural ecosystems have to offer. Venture by foot, kayak and ATV. This camp is not for the squeamish. Think you've got what it takes to be a WILD CHILD.

Jr. Water Champions Camp running July 29 – Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Designed for campers entering grades 1-3 (ages 6-8), the cost is $130. This half-day camp is perfect for the first-time camper. Explore the wonders of the Oxbow preserve with experienced educators. Become a Jr. Water Champion by learning how water connects everything.

Camps take place at Oxbow Eco-Center and various field trip locations in St. Lucie County. For more information and to register visit the Summer Camps tab at www.oxboweco.com. Limited scholarships are available.

Managed by St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department under the Board of County Commissioners, the Oxbow Eco-Center is an environmental learning center situated on 225 acres along the St. Lucie River at 5400 NE St. James Drive in Port St. Lucie.