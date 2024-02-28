SFWMD: Prescribed Burn Notification - Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County - Wednesday February 28, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) plans to conduct a prescribed burn of up to 200 acres in the Kissimmee River Public Use Area in Okeechobee County today, Wednesday, February 28.

The burn will take place in the Kissimmee River Public Use Area which includes the Yates Marsh Management area. It is is located north of Platts Bluff Road and Highway 70.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as identified in the map below.

SFWMD

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems. The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.