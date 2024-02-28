St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections - Republican Presidential Preference Primary Sample Ballots Mailed to Voters

St. Lucie County - Wednesday February 28, 2024: The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office mailed sample ballots to registered Republican voters for the upcoming Republican Presidential Preference Primary election last week on Thursday, February 22.

. Sample ballots contain information about methods of voting, voting assistance, and polling location changes for the election. Since the Democratic Party has only one candidate, the Republican Party will be the only party with Presidential candidates on the ballot.

Gertrude Walker, Supervisor of Elections stated, “Although certain candidates may have suspended their campaigns, in accordance with Section 102.101(3), F.S. the candidate nominee’s name must remain on the Presidential Preference Primary (PPP) ballot for his or her respective party if a candidate did not submit a formal withdrawal before December 12, 2023. A vote cast for any candidate nominee appearing on the ballot will count as a vote for that candidate.”

Voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot carefully and use it as a guide when they cast their vote at the polls in the March 19th, Republican Presidential Preference Primary. On Election Day, voters can bring their sample ballot with them to the polls and use it as a reference while they fill out their official ballot. This can help speed up the voting process and reduce the risk of errors or spoiled ballots. The sample ballot is not an official ballot and cannot be used to vote.

The St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office is committed to ensuring a fair, secure, and accessible election for all voters. For more information about the election, the sample ballot, or other voting services, please visit www.slcelections.com or call (772) 462-1500.