Vero Beach Museum of Art Hires Caitlin Swindell as Chief Curator

Vero Beach - Wednesday February 28, 2024: The Vero Beach Museum of Art (VBMA) has announced the appointment of Caitlin Swindell as Chief Curator, effective March 25.

Caitlin Swindell joins the VBMA from the Lowe Art Museum in Coral Gables where she has served as Curator of Collections and Exhibitions. At the Lowe, Caitlin was responsible for developing annual exhibitions drawn from the Museum collection and broader partnerships.

Caitlin's curatorial projects included exhibitions featuring international contemporary artists such as Do Ho Suh, Rashid Johnson, and historical figures including Keith Haring, Sol LeWitt, Jacob Lawrence, and Lee Krasner, to name a few.

She has close to 50 exhibition projects, publications, reviews, articles, and numerous blogs to her credit, and she recently curated the exhibition Order Up! The Pop Art of John Miller featured in an October 20234 New York Times review. Caitlin has extensive experience with all aspects of the curatorial process, from concept to scholarship and funding to presentation. Before the Lowe, Swindell was Senior Curatorial Assistant in Modern and Contemporary Art at the Denver Art Museum. She holds an M.A. in Art History from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and a B.A. degree in Art History and Anthropology from Tulane University in New Orleans.

Brady Roberts, Executive Director/CEO at the VBMA, said "Caitlin has over eight years of experience in modern and contemporary art, including at a major metropolitan museum, two university-affiliated museums, and two fine art galleries. Her experience is augmented by an international curatorial residency in Budapest and Bratislava and internships at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston (MFA), the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery, and the National Gallery of Art.”

Additionally, Caitlin's previous experience developing collection re-installations while at Denver Art Museum, during its significant renovation and expansion, will be invaluable as the VBMA looks towards its future building project.

"The opportunity to partner with Executive Director Brady Roberts and the VBMA Board and colleagues in implementing the Museum's next development phase will be a tremendous opportunity for me," said Caitlin. "I look forward to joining the VBMA team and engaging with this unique community."

The appointment follows a national search led by senior consultant Daniel Keegan.