Fort Pierce Police Ask for the Public's Help in Identifying This Burglary and Theft Suspect

FPPD

Fort Pierce - Thursday February 29, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a burglary and theft suspect who robbed two businesses early Tuesday morning February 26.

According to a release from FPPD the crimes occurred in the 3500 block of Okeechobee Road between the hours of midnight and 5:15 a.m.

The suspect is described as a white male standing 5-foot-6-inches to 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing about 140-150 pounds. He was last seen on a bicycle wearing a black hat, black jacket, dark-colored pants and gloves on both hands.

Anyone with information about the crimes, the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Jesse Love at (772) 302-4790 or email: jlove@fppd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.